ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital Daffodils for Help & Hope

Committee will be selling daffodils again this spring. The proceeds from this campaign will help support oncology patients being treated at Alton Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Care Services (Radiation Oncology and the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center) and also to assist with services offered through the Breast Navigator program.

“Cash & Carry Days” at AMH will be from noon until 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18. The products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15.

Businesses or individuals can purchase daffodils in quantity at a savings. A case (50 bunches of 10) costs $400 and a half case (25 bunches of 10) is $200. Checks should be made out to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

The American Cancer Society no longer has its National Daffodil Days campaign, but the local committee is continuing the tradition.

“The name of the campaign is changing to reflect its purpose -- to offer help and hope to AMH cancer patients,” said Judy Roth, a parish nurse at AMH and chair of the committee. “For example, patients sometime need gas cards to get to treatments and appointments. Supplies also need to be replenished for the “Look Good, Feel Better” program and other programs that support patients.”

Alton Memorial sales will benefit local patients directly. Cope Plastics will be doing its campaign as a fund raiser for its Komen Race for the Cure team.

“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who enjoy working on this fund raiser for help and hope in the fight against cancer,” said Roth. “Everyone enjoys daffodils as the harbingers of spring, and our cancer patients especially look forward to them. Daffodils are the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope, representing the promise of a world free from cancer.”

Volunteers will assemble daffodils in vases, called Bouquets of Hope. They will also wrap bunches of daffodils for distribution. AMH will provide daffodils for patients and staff at the AMH Cancer Care Center as well as the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center, plus BJC Hospice of Alton.

The Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee expresses its thanks to Dick’s Flowers and Seasons Garden Center for their assistance.

For more information or to pre-order, contact Judy Roth at 618-463-7117.

Daffodil sales always do a brisk business at Alton Memorial Hospital as spring approaches. The “Cash & Carry” days this year will be March 17-18 in the lobby. Call Judy Roth at 618-463-7117 for more information.

