ALTON, IL – The Riverbend Daffodil Days campaign committee will again sell daffodils this spring as part of its fight against cancer. Since the Illinois Division of the American Cancer Society decided not to participate in the National Daffodil Days campaign this year, the proceeds from local daffodil sales will benefit local area cancer fundraisers.

Sales will benefit ACS Relay for Life events in Wood River and Jerseyville, while Cope Plastics will be doing its campaign as a fundraiser for its Komen Race for the Cure team.

Daffodils are the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope, representing a promise of a world free from cancer. Alton Memorial Hospital will provide the daffodils for patients and staff. Volunteers will again assemble daffodils in vases (previously called Gifts of Hope) and they will be distributed to cancer patients at Alton Memorial in the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center, Radiation Oncology and Hospice.

Cash & Carry Day will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Alton Memorial Hospital. The only products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15. Because this is not an official ACS Daffodil Days Campaign, the Boyd’s Bears and potted daffodils will not be available. Profits from all daffodils sold at Alton Memorial will be donated to the AMH Relay for Life team.

The local group expresses its thanks to Dick’s Flowers for again sharing their refrigerated storage space at their Upper Alton facility and for all of their assistance.

For more information, contact Judy Roth at 618-463-7117.

