Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Donor Pool will be celebrating dads on Sunday, June 17. In honor of Father's Day, all dads will receive FREE admission into the pool with the paid admission of a child. This is our way of saying "thank you" for being a great dad! There will also

be a Twinkie Eating Contest for the dads at 2pm, so be sure to sign-up when you arrive. The winner will receive a $5 gift certificate to the concession stand. Donor Pool is located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 and is open from 12-6pm daily.

For more information, please contact Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: