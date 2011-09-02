Silver Spring, MD - On July 25, 2011, Cynthia Roth was formally recognized for her successfully completing their Certified Public Funds Investment Manager (CPFIM) credential by the Association of Public Treasurers' of the United States and Canada (APT US & C). Earlier this year, Cynthia Roth completed the 8 hours of CPE credits and passed the exam set forth by APT US & C. Cynthia Roth, Treasurer, City of Alton, IL is one of over 200 members of the APT US & C who successfully completed their CPFIM during 2010/2011. Cynthia Roth was honored for this achievement during the Association's 46th Annual Conference held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There are over 200 members of the Association who hold the CPFIM designation across the United States and Canada.

The CPFIM program is a nationally recognized accreditation designed to recognize the individuals demonstrating to their community and employer that they are a qualified investment manager. In today's economic climate, this individual is providing their community with the confidence of leadership and management skills. The CPFIM program has adopted the investment philosophy of Jim Koetting's book, "Public Fund Investing for Dummies". Each recipient received the 50-page book, "Public Fund Investing for Dummies", as a pre-study material. In order to earn the prestigious CPFIM credential, recipients must pass an exam comprised of 50 questions focused on the CPFIM's six modules including investment management, banks, brokers and advisors, goverance and investment policy, safety, liquidity and yield, cash flow, and strategy.

For further details on the CPFIM accreditation program, contact APT US & C headquarters, at (301) 495-5560 or visit the Web site at www.aptusc.org.

