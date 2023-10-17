ALTON - The landscape of chain-operated drug stores is rapidly changing with the closings and consolidations of several CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens stores.

The CVS store at 2422 College Ave. located in the heart of Alton has announced it will close by the end of November 2023. The CVS Store at 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway in the Alton Schnucks was contacted and said it will remain open even after the store at 2422 College Ave. closes to customers.

The College Avenue store in Alton has been located across the street from a Walgreens store. The store does not have a massive liquidation sale on tap yet, although one of the more popular present items is pajama pants, listed at discount prices.

Those who have prescriptions at CVS in Alton are encouraged to come in person to the store or contact the pharmacy at (618) 465-3434.

CVS managed to weather the post-COVID recovery with as much grace as possible in the sector. Still, the largest drugstore in America said in mid-September that it would launch a new company, called Cordavis, which would aim to bring down drug prices for customers by producing biosimilar medications and negotiating directly with drugmakers. CVS is also consolidating, thanks to a recent policy change that will close hundreds of locations.

Rite Aid Pharmacy has reportedly been considering filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and liquidating many of its stores in widely-publicized national reports.

