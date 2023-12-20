EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High football quarterback Jake Curry made it official and signed a letter of intent to attend and play for SIU-Carbondale this coming fall, in a ceremony held on National Football Signing Day on Wednesday.

In a welcome message published on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Saluki football program mentioned Curry's career statistics for the Tigers, which are 5,042 yards in his four years playing for Edwardsville, which includes 66 touchdown passes, also running for 25 touchdowns.

In a message on his own X account on Jul. 21, Curry announced his commitment to the Salukis.

"I am very blessed to say that I am committed to Southern Illinois University. Go Salukis!," he said in his message announcing his commitment.

This past fall, Curry went 136-to-217 passing for 2,232 yards and 29 touchdowns, only being intercepted twice, while also rushing 118 times for 421 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping Edwardsville to a 10-2 record and into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs, where the Tigers lost at Elmhurst York 36-29 on Nov. 11.

Curry also helped lead the Tigers to a 24-11 record in his three years as a starter, making the Class 8A playoffs each year.

The Salukis went 9-5 last season, going 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision of Division-I, formerly known as Division I-AA. The Salukis made the 2023 playoffs, winning their opener over Nicholls 35-0, then lost in the second round to Idaho 20-17 in overtime.

