WESTMONT - Reilly Curry and Grace Oertle qualified for the B section finals, as did the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams in the preliminaries at the IHSA state girls swimming meet on Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

The top 16 finishers in each event qualified for the finals, with the first eight swimming for the state championship and the second eight qualifying for the secondary final races to determine ninth through 16th for championship team points.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Scout Jackson, Karis Chen, Curry and Oertle finished ninth with a time of 1:46.29 and qualified for the secondary final, while Curry went through in the 200-yard individual medley by finishing 13th at 2:07.62, Oertle made it with a 16th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.91 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Georgia Samet, Jackson, Curry and Oertle placed 11th at 1:36.52 and qualified for the secondary final.

In other results on the day, Jackson placed 24th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.94 seconds and also was 19th in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 57.72 seconds, while Chen was 22nd in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:06.54 and McLaren Seaton was 48th in the one-meter springboard diving competition, scoring 135.55 points. All did not advance to the finals.

The finals of all events will take place Saturday at the FMC Natatorium.

