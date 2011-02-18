Cup of Justice serves consults and coffee Friday and Saturday mornings
Cup of Justice, a branch office for local attorney Neal Wallace, have its Grand Opening this Saturday, February 19, at the Godfrey Duke Bakery, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Complimentary coffee, tea, donuts, and pastries. There will be door prizes and there will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Cup of Justice provides 25 minute legal consultations by an experienced attorney on a walk-in basis for $40 ($35 for seniors and students). Customers can also choose from a menu of ala carte services that have up-front, flat fee pricing. With this menu, clients can have a lawyer represent them on a limited scope – for one or two tasks - rather than hiring an attorney to handle the entire case. Wills While You Wait service is available on weekends.
Cup of Justice is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1.p.m. and other hours by appointment. Walk-ins are encouraged and they have complimentary coffee and pastry for all Cup of Justice clients.
For more information, call Neal Wallace at (618) 692-9967, e-mail him at: Neal@wallacelawoffices.com , or stop by the Godfrey Duke Bakery, located at
5407 Godfrey Road, Suite C, Godfrey, IL, (next to the Round Table Restaurant)
More like this: