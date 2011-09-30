Godfrey, IL – September 30, 2011 - Cup of Justice, a branch office for local attorney Neal Wallace, will continue a seminar series Friday, October 7, at the Godfrey Duke Bakery, 5407 Godfrey Road, Suite C, Godfrey, IL, (next to the Round Table Restaurant), 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Complimentary coffee, donuts, and pastries will be offered.

The seminars will be conducted on a monthly basis, one day each month. Friday, October 7, Attorney Patrick G. King with King Law Firm, LLC will present a discussion on the topic, “Do’s and Don’ts When Faced with Personal Injury” talking about how every personal injury case is different but each has certain basic rules to consider.

Over the next several months there will be a variety of seminar topics, ranging from worker’s compensation, to small claims court, to real estate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cup of Justice provides 25 minute legal consultations by an attorney on a walk-in basis for $40 ($35 for seniors and students). Customers can also choose from a menu of ala carte services that have up-front, flat fee pricing. With this menu, clients can have a lawyer represent them on a limited basis rather than hiring an attorney to handle the entire case. Wills While You Wait - same day service on many documents - is also available.

Cup of Justice is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1.p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are accepted.

For information:

Contact: Neal Wallace Neal@wallacelawoffices.com

Phone: (618) 692-9967

More like this: