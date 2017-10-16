SPRINGFIELD – Landmarks Illinois, a membership-based nonprofit helping people save historic places, has partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division to host a lecture led by Tim Samuelson, Cultural Historian for the City of Chicago, at the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

The lecture, “Wright’s Roots: The Origins of Frank Lloyd Wright,” will examine Frank Lloyd Wright’s earliest work in the 1880s through 1904, with the completion of the Susan Lawrence Dana House, a National Historic Landmark, in Springfield. The lecture will last about an hour and is part of this year’s celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and reservations are required by contacting Frank Butterfield, Landmarks Illinois’ Springfield Office Director, at 217-836-2524 or fbutterfield@landmarks.org.

About Tim Samuelson

Tim Samuelson, cultural historian for the City of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, has been instrumental in celebrating and protecting Chicago’s past. His job is that of spokesperson, historian and storyteller, a wide-ranging position that requires him to tell the spirit and the history of Chicago through exhibits, public programs and collaboration with other public institutions. Samuelson is highly regarded for his stewardship of the cultural and architectural history of the city at the Commission on Chicago Landmarks and Chicago Historical Society. In 2004, cartoonist Chris Ware and Ira Glass of “This American Life” published “Lost Buildings,” a book and DVD based on Samuelson’s life and the preservation of Chicago’s historic buildings.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

More like this: