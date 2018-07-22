ALTON - The crime scene in the parking lot in Downtown Alton had somber and tragic feel late Sunday morning as Crime Scene Investigators and other police continued the probe after one died and another was seriously injured.

This was updated information that Alton Police provided: At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 22, 2018, the Alton Police were called to the 400 block of Belle Street after a vehicle drove into a group of individuals in the parking lot.

Following the vehicle collision, two individuals were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries sustained during this incident. One of the victims, a 21-year-old female from Wood River, IL., died as a result of her injuries and the other victim, a 25-year-old female, was transported to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment for what were deemed by doctors to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 21-year-old male from Bethalto, IL., is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

One bar owner looking on at the scene Sunday was emotional and said it was simply a tragedy.

"There hasn't been anything like this happen down here in 15 years," he said. "It is terrible."

Alton Police said it is too early in the investigation to explain why this incident occurred, however, it does appear that the parties directly involved knew each other prior to this incident.

Alton Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.

