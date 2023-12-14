SOUTH ROXANA - Over two years in the making, CS Outdoor Storage is officially open for business.

Located at 206 Washington Street in South Roxana just a few blocks away from I-255, CS Outdoor Storage welcomes community members from all over the Riverbend region. With 24/7 access, secured gates and a convenient, centralized location, owner Pete Lanto believes CS Outdoor Storage is the best spot for anyone who needs space.

“It’s an RV storage for campers, boats, RVs, any kind of recreational vehicle,” Lanto explained. “I have room for about 140 spaces. The area is all rock and it’s fenced with barbed wire across the top of the fencing. It’s got an automated gate for PIN verification. You put your PIN in and it opens up for you, so I can see who’s coming and who’s going.”

To promote his new business, Lanto is currently offering one month of free storage with a three-month purchase. The month-to-month agreements are convenient for many customers who travel throughout the year and can take advantage of CS Outdoor Storage during different seasons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lanto never expected to own a storage company. One day, he was mowing the property and realized it would make a great storage space. With its location off 255 and its proximity to camping and boating spots throughout the Metro East area, CS Outdoor Storage has quickly taken off.

“I actually got this thing put together about two and a half years ago, and I just have not pursued it,” Lanto remembered.

He decided this was the year to focus on the business, and he has been pleased by the response he has received. Customers have been particularly impressed by the security. In addition to the lights, fencing and PIN verification, Lanto said the police patrol the area often, making it a safe space for people to store their vehicles.

“I haven’t had any problems at all down there,” he added. “In all my property, there has not been a problem. South Roxana police, they patrol down here all the time. We’ve not really been bothered.”

As the weather grows colder and people look for storage options until the spring, Lanto encourages them to give him a call at 618-779-8282 or visit the official website at CSOutdoorStorage.com.

More like this: