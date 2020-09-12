MARYVILLE – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging residents to take advantage of two new mobile testing sites in Madison County this weekend.

“In order to defeat COVID-19, we need to make testing available to everyone who needs it,” Crowe said. “I’m pleased to see two mobile testing sites open in Madison County that will help protect our neighbors and loved ones while we fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

A testing site will open Saturday, Sept. 12 at Monroe Memorial Church, located at 1901 Belle St. in Alton, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, testing will be available Sunday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, located at 74 Circle Drive in Edwardsville.

All residents of Madison County, with or without symptoms, can be tested for free. Face masks will be required, but no appointment is needed to be tested. Tests will be administered via nasal swab, and patients will receive a call with their results within a few days.

These testing sites are sponsored by the Madison County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health and are available this weekend only. For more information and to stay up to date on COVID-19, visit the Madison County Health Department’s website.

