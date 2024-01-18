FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced Thursday that the Southern District of Illinois collected $3,414,959.96 in criminal and civil actions in fiscal year 2023. Of this amount, $1,951,689.87 was collected in criminal actions and $1,463,270.09 was collected in civil actions.

Additionally, Southern District of Illinois employees worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $4,148,633.35 in jointly pursued cases. Of this amount, $9,266.10 was collected in criminal actions and $4,139,367.25 was collected in civil actions.

“Throughout the last fiscal year, federal prosecutors and financial litigation staff worked tirelessly to collect millions of dollars in restitution from individuals charged with fraud and other crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “These funds help support victims regain a sense of normalcy and offer assistance to law enforcement officers with their efforts to apprehend criminals.” In the largest civil settlement for FY 23, the Southern District of Illinois finalized a deal to recover $745,000 to resolve allegations about a migraine headache treatment device from Jet Medical Inc. Jet agreed to pay $200,000 to settle criminal allegations, and Jet and two related companies agreed to pay another $545,000 in a civil settlement.

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims.

The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office in southern Illinois, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $4,904,603 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2023. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.

