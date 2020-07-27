



COLLINSVILLE – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) joined area legislators and officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation in Collinsville Tuesday to announce funding for the Metro East’s next projects as part of the state’s ongoing multi-year construction plan.

“Although Illinois is experiencing vast economic issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, this announcement comes at a time when residents need good-paying, labor jobs as well as reliable transportation,” Crowe said. “By investing in our state’s infrastructure, we’re committing to both of these necessary expectations.”

In total, the governor announced the state’s $21.3 billion plan to improve Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years. The program will create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for residents across the state.

Earlier this year, construction began on multiple projects within the Rebuild Illinois plan, including the ongoing $67 million Interstate 255 rehabilitation project in St. Clair and Madison counties. The project is expected to be completed on time.

Passed in 2019, IDOT’s complete Multi-Year Plan can be found here.

