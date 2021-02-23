MARYVILLE – To make access to the COVID-19 vaccine more equitable and convenient for Metro East residents, a state-supported vaccination site opened Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced.

“As our state receives more vaccine doses for distribution, we are working to ensure communities receive them quickly, efficiently and equitably,” Crowe said. “By opening a community vaccination site in Collinsville, we are providing Metro East residents with the opportunity to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site will be located at 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), when vaccines are fully available, up to 1,350 doses per day can be administered at the site.

The mass and mobile vaccination sites are managed through an interagency effort led by IDPH, coordinated by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Illinois National Guard. More information and site locations can be found here.

There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time, and residents are encouraged to check back frequently for open appointments. Individuals should sign up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

When appointments become available, residents eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment by visiting the Madison County Health Department Website. If you do not have computer access, call (618) 650-8445 for assistance.

