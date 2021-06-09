MARYVILLE – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced more than $2 million in state investments to construct bike and pedestrian paths for residents to enjoy and add options for safe transportation in the Metro East.



“Bike paths provide a safe public space for residents, families and visitors to be physically active and enjoy the outdoors,” Crowe said. “These investments will allow residents to enjoy our scenic landscape while offering even more opportunities for safe transportation and recreation.”

Two notable projects in the Metro East include $823,500 to build a shared-use path on Route 157 in Edwardsville, and $1.3 million to complete phase 4 of the Safe Routes to School bike path in Alton.



Rebuild Illinois is awarding $106 million to 99 projects statewide, including recreational paths and trails, through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP). A complete list of projects can be found on ITEP’s website .

