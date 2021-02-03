WOOD RIVER - Thanks to generous residents and members of the small business community, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and Wood River Councilman Mike Anderson dropped off canned goods and other food items at the Wood River Public Library’s Blessing Box and Operation Blessing.

“I have so much admiration for the Wood River community, and I want to thank everyone who donated for helping replenish the stock at local food banks for our families in need,” Crowe said. “Thank you also to Councilman Anderson, Russell’s Corner Cafe, Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Records, Polly’s Restaurant and the 6th Street Diner for your partnership in making this food drive a success.”

“Thank you to our community for stepping up to help each other through this difficult time,” Anderson said. “It is for this reason and many others that I have always been proud to call our small community home.”

“The Wood River community has supported my business throughout the challenges over the last year and participating in this food drive was a way for my family to show our appreciation and help more residents,” said Katie Russell, owner of Russell’s Corner Cafe. “Thank you to all who came in to donate over the last month, I feel blessed to participate in giving back to local families.”

