MARYVILLE – While prioritizing safety for motorists and travelers, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is thanking Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) road workers for completing the Interstate 255 project ahead of schedule and is looking ahead to the next resurfacing project.

“By investing in local infrastructure, Illinois is ensuring reliable transportation for our community and creating high-quality labor jobs for our workforce,” Crowe said. “Working families, students and other motorists depend on safe roads, and I thank IDOT for efficiently prioritizing this project.”

The $67 million reconstruction of I-255 was one of the first projects of the state’s Rebuild Illinois effort in the St. Louis Metro East area.

IDOT closed I-255 in February to resurface an almost completely deteriorated section of interstate. IDOT initially slated completion by the end of November, but the latest estimates predict workers will be done by Nov. 1.

The next resurfacing project in the area, totaling $21.2 million, is expected to begin on the connecting sections of Interstates 70, 55 and 270.

Motorists should anticipate single-lane closures during construction. Completion is slated for fall 2021. A map and additional details are available here.

“Allowing extra time for travel is a small inconvenience for the opportunity to have safer roads in the long term,” Crowe said. “Knowing the frustrations associated with road construction delays, I thank residents for their patience.”

For a full list of upcoming Metro East road projects, visit IDOT’s website.

