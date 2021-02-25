SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has been appointed to serve on the bipartisan Illinois Legislative Audit Commission.

“Ensuring transparent, bipartisan oversight of our state agencies is important to the functionality and integrity of a fair government,” Crowe said. “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to continue the commission’s work with my colleagues.”

Crowe is one of 12 legislators appointed to the commission by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives to oversee the State Audit Program, review the administration of public funds and recommend actions to improve agency policies.

The commission will review all audits conducted by the State Auditor General. Primary responsibilities of the commission include:

Hosting public hearings on all major audits of state agencies to review problems, review agency administration, and secure corrective action;

Making recommendations to the General Assembly and agency management for corrective legislation and other methods to strengthen weaknesses revealed through audits or at commission hearings; and

Monitoring agency progress in implementing corrective action.

For additional information on the commission and upcoming meetings, visit the ILGA website .

