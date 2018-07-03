SEE FIREWORKS VIDEO BELOW:

BETHALTO - After a Sunday cancellation due to severe storms, the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Fireworks Show at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto occurred Monday night.

Bursting and booming over the skies of St. Louis Regional Airport, the display went on for several minutes for a roaring crowd of hundreds of onlookers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Originally planned for Sunday night, the display organizers had to give the crowd of nearly 4,000 who RSVP'd a rain check via Facebook due to strong thunderstorms in the area early Sunday evening.

Monday night's events may not have had the usual bounce houses and food of the annual fireworks spectacular held at the grounds of the airport, but it did have a great finale.

"I come out here every year and I have never been disappointed," Steve French of Roxana said Monday night.

More Independence Day events are going take place across the Riverbend this week, including Alton's riverfront bonanza this evening at dusk.

More like this:

Related Video: