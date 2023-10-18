BETHALTO - The Cross-River Crime Task Force recently completed a deployment in the Bethalto area.

On Oct. 12, members of the task force, working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) and Bethalto Police Department, conducted a deployment in the Bethalto, Cottage Hills and Meadowbrook areas. The deployment was conducted from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. During the enforcement detail, officers:

• Conducted 76 traffic stops

• Made five warrant arrests

• Made one arrest for unlawful use of a weapon

Article continues after sponsor message

• Seized approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl capsules.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force, comprised of officers from police agencies across the county, uses realtime data from Automated License Plate Readers in conjunction with saturation patrols to stem the flow of crime into Madison County from across the Mississippi River. Since its inception in early 2021, the unit has completed multiple deployments throughout the county.

Chief Nick Novacich, who serves as commander of the task force, said the unit’s continued presence in the community is having an impact. “This is pro-active policing. The goal of these deployments is not only to apprehend the lawbreakers we encounter during our saturation patrols, but to have a deterrent effect,” Novacich said. “We want the community to be aware that this unit could be conducting an enforcement detail at any given time, in any area of the county.”

Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb said: “The Cross-River Crime Task Force comprises highly-skilled local law enforcement professionals who execute their operations swiftly and proficiently. We welcome and appreciate their support.” Sheriff Jeff Connor said: “The success of the Cross-River Crime Task Force goes hand-in-hand with the cooperation of all our local law-enforcement agencies.

"As law enforcement binds together with one goal, to help rid our county of crime, we continue to see the benefits of this progressive concept. As Sheriff of this great County, I am proud to be part of the Cross-River Crime Task Force and I appreciate the vision of State’s Attorney Tom Haine.” State’s Attorney Tom Haine said: “I’m proud of the work being done by the Cross-River Crime Task Force. This is an example of police agencies working in collaboration and using innovative techniques to deter crime and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

More like this: