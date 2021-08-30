EDWARDSVILLE - Major Jeff Connor, commander of the Cross River Crime Task Force and chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, announced the second successful deployment of the Task Force took place last week.

Under the immediate direction of Major Nick Novacich, deputy commanders for the task force, 27 law enforcement officers from agencies across the county were dispatched for this deployment on the evening of August 25 in the Granite City area. Over the course of the six-hour detail, task force members conducted 60 traffic stops and five pedestrian stops, which resulted in 12 arrests. Those arrested were charged with criminal felonies by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on Friday.

During this detail, officers responded to license-plate reader hits for a stolen motor vehicle, stolen license plates, and outstanding felony warrants. Multiple arrests were also made for possession of narcotics and controlled substances.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies with the goal of combining resources and manpower to protect Madison County from criminals who cross state lines to commit violent crimes. The task force plans to schedule regular patrols throughout communities in Madison County.

