EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE's cross country teams travel north to Peoria, Illinois, Friday for the Bradley Pink Classic.

The women's 6K race is set to begin at 3 p.m. followed by the men's 8K race at 3:45 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

A total of 37 teams are expected to start in the women's race. The field includes SIUE, Ball State, Bellarmine, Bradley, Central Michigan, Creighton, Dayton, DePaul, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Indiana State, Iowa, IUPUI, Loyola, Marquette, Missouri State, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Omaha, Saint Louis, South Dakota, South Dakota State, SIU Carbondale, St. Thomas, UT Martin, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Western Michigan, Wichita State and Xavier.

There are 30 teams expected at the start line in the men's race. Joining SIUE in the race are Bradley, Bellarmine, Central Michigan, Creighton, Dayton, DePaul, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Indiana State, Iowa, IUPUI, Loyola, Marquette, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Saint Louis, South Dakota, SIU Carbondale, UT Martin, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Wichita State and Xavier.

The race route at Newman Golf Course is known as a fast field. Nine of the top 25 all-time SIUE men's times at 8K have come in Peoria. Sixteen of the top 40 SIUE women's 6K times have come in Peoria.

More like this: