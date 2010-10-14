Alton, IL – October 14, 2010 – The Riverbender.Com Community Center has planned a scrapbooking fundraiser, CROP FOR THE COMMUNITY CENTER, on October 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Scrapbookers will bring their photos, paper, punches, embellishments and more to work the day away on new and existing projects. Participants will have the opportunity to learn tips and techniques from other scrapbookers as well as gather ideas from others. Scrapbookers should bring their own supplies, paper, embellishments, etc. to work on their projects.

A Paper Bag Journal Workshop will be given at 2 p.m. by self proclaimed "Craft Junkie," Allison Revetta. She will give directions on making a journal as well as discuss junk journaling and visual journaling.

Admission is $25 which includes lunch, snacks and door prizes. The event is open to ages 16 to adult, Registration is requested (walk-ins will be allowed if space is available), email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton and is a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones. The Center features a dance floor with stage, movie theater, internet cafe with 6 stations and wireless access, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, various video and board games, art studio, library room, snack bar and concession stand. Information on how to volunteer, contribute, sign up your middle school or high school age student, or just keep tabs on the organization may be obtained by logging onto its website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or by calling (618)465-9850 ext. 212.

