ALTON – On Wednesday, the Crisis Food Center, located at the corner of 6th and Alby streets in Alton, held a dedication of their new multi-purpose room addition in the southeast corner of the center. The Crisis Food Center addition will provide extra room for storing food, assist with crowding during the holidays, provide free clothing, and offer free cooking classes.

The ceremony also honored the Crisis Food Center contract with Jun Construction, operating out of Godfrey.

Crisis Food Center Board President Mary Droste was particularly moved by this occasion. Over the years, the Crisis Food Center has made an extraordinary difference for area impoverished and those who encounter difficult times.

It is very sentimental for Droste being able to succeed her late father as president and expand the center for another generation. Mary has worked hard to to continue services her father had established for the needy.

“There are a lot of people in this world, who need help and that includes our community," Droste said. "There are people that are not doing well and they are really struggling from day to day.

"If we can lighten that load a little bit, then that’s what we’re supposed to be doing. We feel we try really hard to accomplish that.”

To the excitement of the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers, the room addition will be 100 percent ADA compliant, meaning it will be completely accessible to those with disabilities.

It is unknown exactly when the multi-purpose room will be completed. The Crisis Food Center previously worked with Jun Construction in 2005 and has had a long-time relationship with the business that is a community partner for so many other businesses and organizations in the region.

The previous Crisis Food Center project consisted of adding a stock room and walk-in cooler as well as freezer.

Droste said: "It can be expected the work by Jun Construction will be exceptional and in a timely manner."

While under construction, the center will remain open as they adjust to compensate. The new expansion all came to fruition due to funding from the United Way and donations from friends, family, churches, and community organizations.

Droste says, “It’s a family thing, it’s a community thing and it’s a generational thing. It’s wrapped up in one big package and we just love it.”

