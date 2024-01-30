COLLINSVILLE - A man from Collinsville faces criminal charges after allegedly trespassing in someone’s residence and resisting arrest, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Daniel D. Wilson, 31, of Collinsville, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a peace officer on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Court documents allege Wilson “knowingly and without authority remained within the residence of another … knowing [the occupants] to be present.”

Wilson was additionally charged with resisting arrest after pulling away from and placing his arm around a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy “in an attempt to prevent his lawful arrest,” according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

According to a petition to deny Wilson’s pretrial release, he had previously “threatened or perpetrated physical abuse toward the victim in this matter.”

“On information and belief, the defendant presents a continued threat to the victim and the defendant may harm, harass, or interfere with the personal liberty of the victim,” the petition states.

Wilson faces a Class 4 felony for criminal trespass to a residence and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. His case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

