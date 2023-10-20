CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged with violent criminal offenses including criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, and many more in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to recent filings from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Steven T. Albers, 73, of Jacksonville, was charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age, one count of criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13-17 years of age, and one count of criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18 years of age. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 21 and remains in custody.

Darin M. Morrell, 37, of Carrollton, was charged with failure to register as a violent offender against youth with a prior conviction. He also had outstanding arrest and Failure To Appear warrants out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 30, 2023, and has since been released from custody on time served.

Jennifer R. Hall, 50, of White Hall, was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle. She also had an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant out of Greene County. She was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Oct. 9, 2023 and has since been given a Notice To Appear in court.

Michael S. Hillis, 55, of Greenfield, was charged with assault, violating an Order of Protection, and disorderly conduct by the Greenfield Police Department. He was arrested on Oct. 9, 2023 and was given a Notice To Appear in court. Hillis had previously been charged twice for violating an Order of Protection - once on Sept. 12, 2023 and again on Sept. 17, 2023. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department and given a Notice To Appear in both of those cases as well.

Lonnie E. Woods, 36, of Greenfield, and Holly M. Gilbert, 33, homeless, were both charged with one count each of domestic battery and arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Oct. 2, 2023. Both were issued Notices To Appear in court.

David. N. Lawson, 43, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count of domestic battery and arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Sept. 14, 2023 before being given a Notice To Appear in court.

Ramon G. Colon-Melendez, 41, of Roodhouse, was charged with violating an order of protection. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 11, 2023 and was issued a Notice To Appear in court.

William J. Reilley, 37, of Roodhouse, was also charged with violating an order of protection. He was arrested on Sept. 3, 2023 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and was released on his own recognizance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

