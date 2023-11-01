CARROLLTON - Several individuals are facing charges filed recently in Greene County, ranging from criminal sexual assault of a minor, child pornography, home invasion, and many more, according to the county’s latest jail booking report.

Jacob D. Haynes, 25, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age. Haynes was also charged with two counts of child pornography and one count of grooming. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 25, 2023, and remains in custody.

Jarrod R. Campbell, 39, of White Hall, has been charged with home invasion and aggravated battery. He was arrested on Oct. 28, 2023, by the White Hall Police Department and remains in custody.

Nicholas K. Bridgewater, 39, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count each of assault and reckless conduct. Bridgewater was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Oct. 28, 2023, and has since been released on time served.

Article continues after sponsor message

David W. Miller, 54, of Jacksonville, is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested on Oct. 27, 2023, by the White Hall Police Department and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Michael S. Hillis, 55, of Greenfield, was charged with unlawful use of weapons. Hillis was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Oct. 25, 2023, and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Natasha D. Shinn, 42, of Greenfield, was charged with retail theft of displayed merchandise in an amount less than $300. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 23, 2023, and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: