CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on charges including criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery, and more in Greene County since the beginning of March, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley D. Angel, 19, of Carrollton, was charged with criminal sexual abuse by use of force, and he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on March 1 and has since been released on bond.

Devin D. Fair, 38, of Beardstown, was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammo, title and registration offenses, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on March 11 and remains in custody.

Patricia A. Kellington, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for battery and resisting a police officer. She was arrested on March 2 and has since been released on bond.

Matthew P. Richardson, 43, of Winchester, was charged with domestic battery and arrested by the Winchester Police Department on March 9. He has since been released on bond.

Christopher M. Cherry, 37, of Carrollton, was also charged with domestic battery. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on March 4 and remains in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jessia M. Vestel, 33, of Roodhouse, was arrested for domestic battery by the Roodhouse Police Department on March 3 and has since been released on bond.

William D. Bailey, 50, of Greenfield, was also charged with domestic battery on March 2. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released on bond.

Jamie D. Farris, 50, of Roodhouse, was charged with aggravated battery by the White Hall Police Department. He was arrested on March 1 and has since been released on bond.

Jaken L. Farris, 29, of Winchester, was also charged with aggravated battery on March 1. He was also arrested by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Audrey N. Motley, 27, of Greenfield, was arrested for battery by the Greenfield Police Department on March 10. She has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: