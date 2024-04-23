EDWARDSVILLE - Several cases of criminal property damage have been filed across Madison County, with the items damaged including vehicles, a glass church door, a gaming machine, and more.

Rashawn D. Gaston-Anderson, 25, of Alton, was charged with four counts of criminal damage to property, each Class 4 felonies. On April 3, 2024, Gaston-Anderson allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to each of four vehicles, including a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2001 Volvo C70, and a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

In total, Gaston-Anderson faces four Class 4 felonies in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

Tobyas M. Morrissette, 23, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property on April 1, 2024. Morrissette allegedly caused over $500 of damage to a glass door at First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City and over $500 of damage to the door of a 2018 GMC Sierra.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Morrissette, who faces a Class 3 felony for causing property damage to “a place of worship” and a Class 4 felony for the truck damage. He has since been released from custody.

Matthew A. Piper, 23, of Granite City, was charged twice with criminal damage to property - once on Feb. 14, 2024 and again on Feb. 28, 2024. In both instances, Piper allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to the window of the same person’s Granite City residence. Two Class 4 felonies were filed against Piper in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department. He was later granted pretrial release.

Travis R. Griffith, 35, and Brian K. Irvin, 36, both of Granite City, were each charged with criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools on March 9, 2024. Griffith and Irvin allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to a security gate at the Gateway Sand Plant in Madison. They were additionally charged with possessing tools and instruments “suitable for use in breaking into a building” with the intent to enter the Sand Plant and commit a theft.

Griffith and Irvin both face two Class 4 felonies each in their cases presented by the Madison Police Department. Court documents indicate they have both been granted pretrial release.

Benjamin M. Harrison, 33, of Granite City, was charged with criminal damage to property on Feb. 10, 2024. Harrison allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to a gaming machine in Pontoon Beach which was property of Accel Entertainment. The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the case against Harrison, in which he faces a Class 4 felony and has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

