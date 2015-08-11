ALTON - At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, James E. Hubbard was shot to death while standing in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue, Alton Illinois, and now Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the subjects involved with this murder.

Hubbard was an Alton resident and a 41-year-old father of five children. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is currently investigating the homicide of Hubbard. Investigators continue to conduct interviews and follow leads in this case. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis urges anyone with information about this murder to contact the Alton Police Department. If individuals wish to remain anonymous they are encouraged to contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information, contact the Alton Police Department 618-463-3505 or Crimestoppers 866-371-8477 (TIPS)

This information was provided by Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Deputy Commander, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

