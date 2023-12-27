EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Administration Building got a facelift just in time to start the new year and of installing upgraded ADA doors at all its facilities.

Crews finished up Tuesday taking down a wooden structure that was put in place as new ADA doors were installed at the administration building. The county went out for bids a year ago to make upgrades to its facilities as part of its American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Modification Project.

Slayden Glass won the bid at $223,241 to install sliding doors at the Administration Building, the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) and the Sheriff’s Office. The courthouse will upgrade its ADA door as well.

“The new doors on the Administration Building look fantastic,” Chairman Pro-tem Mick Madison said. “It’s the set of doors the majority of the public will see when they visit the county. It’s a big improvement since the circular doors were unusable.”

The administration building had a circular door in the center of its entrance that became unusable more than five years ago. There was ADA door on the right side of the entrance and one pull door on the left.

The county is using Capital Project funding for the new doors.

The new entrance now includes two sliding doors with air handlers to prevent the outside air from coming in when the doors open.

Facilities Management Director Mike Bold said three of the upgrades are now complete and the final one will be to install a new sliding door that opens at the Courthouse. He said the project would be underway after the first of the year and would be done after hours, as the courthouse only has one door for public entrance for security reasons.

