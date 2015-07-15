Wood River & Maryville – Shell Community Federal Credit Union announces their ONE DAY ONLY – Friday, July 24th 2015 - Christmas in July Auto Loan Special.

Call or stop in today and ask to speak to one of our Financial Service Officers to get pre-approved or for more information.

This FANTASTIC Auto Loan Sale kicks off from 8:00-11:00AM with early bird COUPONS.

Early bird COUPONS may be picked up at either location from 8:00-11AM on Friday, July 24th, 2015.

Members and/or potential new members must qualify for loan, membership, and present COUPON at closing to receive special rate.

All Christmas in July Special Rate loans must close by 08/01/2015.

SCFU serves the entire Madison County community and membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County.

*Early Bird Coupon Rate is for approved qualified borrowers with a credit score of 600 or above*

Members and/or potential new members who qualify for a loan with Shell Community Federal Credit Union on Friday, July 24th, 2015 will receive 0.50% off regular published rate if COUPON is NOT presented at loan closing.

Special Discount Rate applies on new or used vehicle purchases or refinanced loans from another institution. Does NOT apply to existing SCFCU auto loans. Vehicles must be 2009 or newer to qualify.

Special Discount rate of 0.50% will apply to members without Early Bird COUPON.

All rate discounts will end on July, 24th at 6:00PM.

Terms and conditions subject to change without notice. Not valid with other offers and some restrictions apply*.

We have two locations in Wood River and Maryville. For membership information, low loan rates and more, log onto www.shellcu.org or call at (618) 254-0605.

