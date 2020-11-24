St. Louis -- Who doesn't need a Sloth for Christmas, a Sea Turtle for Hanukkah or a new membership for New Year's? Holiday gifts are available for the first time from the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation and they're all for a good cause.

Gifts are available at this link: www.stlaquariumfoundation.org/giftguide

When guests purchase any of these items this holiday season, they're helping the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation provide:

-- Free Aquarium admission for students and families in under-resourced communities,

-- STEM education programs.

-- Water stewardship initiatives.

Gift Idea #1: Adopt an Animal

Adopt an animal living at the St. Louis Aquarium. The adoption supports the education and conservation work of the Aquarium Foundation and the donation supports research and conservation in the adopted species’ native habitat. Cost: $25 to $250

Animals Available for Adoption:

-- Linnaeus’ Two-Toed Sloth

-- Green Sea Turtle

-- Giant Pacific Octopus

?Gift Idea #2: Junior Biologist Learning Kits

These educational and fun Junior Biologist Learning Kits are specially designed by the Aquarium Foundation Education Department and are the perfect gift idea for kids ages 7 to 13 who love animals, the Aquarium and science. They are also a great enhancement for stay-at-home learning where the kids get to be the biologist. Each kit includes exclusive video of the Aquarium's biologists showing some of the coolest animals at the Aquarium, plus:

• Hands-on projects that will get kids designing, creating, and thinking critically

• Fun activity sheets and ocean animal coloring pages

• STEM-based learning toys or games

• Other Aquarium items

These gifts come in three themes:

-- Animal Patterns

-- Animal Adaptations

-- Conservation

Cost: $20 for one Learning Kit or $55 for all three. Shipping extra.

Gift Idea #3: Gift Memberships

Give the gift of a St. Louis Aquarium Foundation membership to someone special in your life. An annual membership includes annual passes to the Aquarium, as well as a variety of other benefits throughout the year. :Levels are $250, $500 and $1000.

Gift Idea #4: Commemorative Fish Plaque

It's the perfect gift for the fish-loving, hard-to-shop-for person on your list. For a donation beginning at $50, they’ll receive a personalized fish plaque on a recognition monument in the Aquarium entrance plaza or a digital fish on the recognition screen in the Aquarium's Conservation & Education Center for 15 years. The giver also will get a certificate with an image of the fish that can be given to the recipient.

ONLINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOP

The St. Louis Aquarium's gift shop is offering online purchases ranging from environmentally friendly silicone straws and adorable plush animals to Aquarium-logo clothing and kids toys. Gifts are available here:

https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/gift-shop

GIFT CARDS

Gift Cards for the attractions at St. Louis Union Station are available here: https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/gift-cards#/package

It's not always easy to know exactly what family or friends want. A Gift Card might just make things a little easier. Gift cards do not expire. Buyers will receive a paper gift card via email, not a physical card. (Physical cards can be purchased in person at the Aquarium ticketing counter.) All gift cards are redeemable at St. Louis Union Station at the following venues:

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

The St. Louis Wheel™

Carousel

Mini Golf

Mirror Maze

Ropes Course

HOLIDAY FUN AT ST. LOUIS UNION STATION

St. Louis Union Station is the epicenter of family fun during the holidays in St. Louis. Visitors can enjoy Believe! The Polar Express ExperienceTM. now through December 30. The 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel and the Purina Performance Plaza are decked out with games and holiday lights all season. The fire and light show on the Union Station lake is set to Christmas music. Inside the St. Louis Aquarium, Scuba Santa dives in Shark Canyon on select dates. Combination tickets are available at www.stlpolarexpressride.com.

Delicious holiday meals are available in the Grand Hall, including Pancakes With Santa and Lunch Under the Lights on select dates. The Grand Hall Cocktail Bar serves creative Christmas drinks every day after 4 p.m. Soda Fountain at St. Louis Union Station has created a new holiday Freak Shake called Run Run Rudolph. More information is available at www.stlouisunionstation.com.

