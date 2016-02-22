You can create an account on RiverBender.com in two ways: Facebook or filling out the registration form.

Logging in with Facebook is the simplest (if you already have a facebook account). To create an account using facebook, all you need to do is click the 'Log In with Facebook' button. Facebook will then ask your permission for RiverBender.com to use your information. We do not and will not post anything on your facebook wall on your behave. Once you allow RiverBender.com to use your facebook information you are now logged into RiverBender.com. You can find the 'Log in with Facebook' button on this page.

The otherway to create a RiverBender.com account is by filling out our registration form found on this page. After you fill out the form we will send your username and password to you via the email address you supplied. If you do not receive that email please check your spam and/or junk folders with your email provider or within the email program you are using.

Mobile users can create an account by filling out the registration form or by logging in with Facebook on this page.

If you see an error that says 'that email address is already registered', that means that you have already created an account with us.

I FORGOT MY USERNAME AND/OR MY PASSWORD

If you forgot your username or your password you can retrieve both of them by supplying the email address that you signed up with on this page for desktop and tablet user or this page for mobile users.

