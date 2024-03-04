ALTON – The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced the rest of its All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A over the weekend.

A few area girls were announced to the 4A All-State teams late last week. Now, some other girls around the River Bend region earned the honor in the lower classes.

Starting in Class 3A, Jerseyville senior Tessa Crawford was named First Team.

Crawford holds many records as a Panther and definitely left her legacy.

She’s the all-time leading scorer, finishing her career with 1,818 career points. That was done with a COVID-19-shortened freshman year as well. In her senior year, she averaged 20.5 points per game.

She also holds numerous records for most points in a single season and has scored the most three-pointers in program history. She was Jersey’s only senior this season.

Moving onto Class 1A, Carrollton’s Lauren Flowers and Father McGivney’s Sami Oller were both named to the Third Team while Calhoun’s Audrey Gillman was an honorable mention.

Oller played in all 35 games this season. She was one of three Griffins to do so. She was her team's leading scorer with 380 points, averaging 11 PPG.

Flowers averaged 20 PPG and nine rebounds per game and finished the season with a team-high 574 points.

