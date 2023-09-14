ALTON - Alton High School senior Savanna Brown doesn’t do anything halfway. Whether she’s twirling a flag for the AHS Marching 100, picking up trash with the Sierra Club or practicing one of the three instruments she plays, Brown is fully committed.

For her passion, ambition and accomplishments, Savanna Brown is a Hayner Public Library District’s Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Brown has been involved in the Marching 100 color guard and winter guard since she was a freshman. This will be her second year as one of the Marching 100 color guard section leaders. She spends her free time choreographing color guard and dance routines, and even posts a few of her routines online.

This passion for music and dance is obvious, as Brown also plays violin, saxophone and electric guitar. She admits that the saxophone is probably her favorite. After three years in the AHS orchestra and several seasons of color and winter guard, she has a lot of gratitude for the AHS music program.

“I greatly appreciate all the staff involved with and that keep Alton High School’s music program thriving,” Brown said.

As a member of National Honor Society and Student Council, Brown is busy even when she isn’t practicing with the color guard or acing her classes. But she still finds time to regularly volunteer with the Sierra Club during their clean-ups. Her love for nature is a guiding force, and she tries to share that experience with her young nephew.

“I love to be in nature and enjoy walks at The Nature Institute and La Vista Park, especially when accompanied by my 6-year-old nephew who loves to explore as much as I do,” Brown said. “Our favorite thing to do is look for crawdads.”

Brown is combining her top two interests with plans to study biology and join the color guard at Eastern Illinois University after graduation. She hopes to eventually become a field ecologist. That signature passion and ambition will likely serve her well.

Congratulations to Savanna for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

