EAST ALTON - C-Rations Grub Hub Food Truck officially has a permanent home in Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. The business will begin selling food at Slurped Daiquiri, located at 99 Eastgate Plaza, starting on Feb. 4, 2024.

“We’re so excited,” said C-Rations owner Christine Harvey. “We’re going forward with the Lord. And at this point, He didn’t bring us this far to just drop us off.”

C-Rations Grub Hub sells a “MexiCreoleSoul” menu, with everything from deep-fried burritos to brisket mac n cheese to jambalaya. The business will continue to operate as a food truck, but they will also have their permanent space in Slurped Daiquiri.

Christine and her husband, Hoover, note that a brick-and-mortar location had been “a long time coming.” They had been looking for a spot where they could continue to operate the food truck during winter months, and a coincidental conversation led them to Slurped Daiquiri. The two businesses will operate together in the building at 99 Eastgate Plaza.

“When I say fell in our laps, it fell in our laps,” Christine added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The grand opening will start at noon on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the new location, and Christine and Hoover couldn’t be more excited. They noted that this collaboration between businesses is a great example of what the community could be if more people are willing to work together.

“There are so many opportunities if you just don’t be greedy about it and just bring the community in, just to have some fun as a community,” Hoover said. “The more the Lord gives us, the more we’re able to give back to the community. Period.”

The couple make it a point to give back, often providing free meals to children during the summer and other school breaks. They hope to restart this soon once their business is up and running at the new location.

“We get to love on them a little bit and it’s the best part,” Christine explained. “They know Ms. Christine and Mr. Hoover. And we always want to be that safe space. I think the Lord provides us a good opportunity to be able to do that.”

Christine also wants to provide commissary space for other food trucks in the area to make it easier for them to operate. She hopes that C-Rations Grub Hub can be a “testament to other small business owners” that you don’t have to do it by yourself and that working together can yield big results, as the Harveys have discovered through their work with Slurped Daiquiri.

“We grow better together,” she said. “You do run across people that are angry they woke up in the morning and angry they have a job. And then that’s how they treat people. We prefer to stay on the kind side because it comes back to you ten thousand-fold. All you have to do is be nice.”

C-Rations Grub Hub will share more information about their permanent location and their food truck on their Facebook page. They plan to be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For more information about the C-Rations Grub Hub and Slurped Daiquiri grand opening on Feb. 4, 2024, visit the official Facebook event page.

