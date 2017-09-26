ALTON – A man was transported by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to St. Louis after a two-vehicle collision involving two trucks about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Homer Adams Parkway and Golf Road in Alton.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said he arrived on the scene just prior to a male being transported by ARCH to St. Louis. He said the Alton Fire Department rescue team and Alton Police arrived quickly on the scene. He praised both for their efforts at the crash location.

The Alton Police kept traffic flowing through the intersection, while fire department members tended to those injured in the crash.

One of the full-size trucks ended up in Alton Cemetery after the collision, while the other stopped on Homer Adams Parkway. One of the trucks was a Ford and the other a Chevrolet. The Ford landed in the cemetery grounds after the collision.

Sebold said because of the nature of injuries of the person, who was a single occupant in one of the trucks, he was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

The fire chief said the other truck had three occupants and one of those in that vehicle was transported to a local hospital with his injuries.

Alton Police took pictures and did accident reconstruction after the accident and still kept traffic flowing despite the crash.

“Any time we notify for a helicopter from a scene of an accident, that indicates the injured needs to go to a Level 1 Trauma Center in St. Louis,” Sebold said.

