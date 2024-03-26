ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has several programs planned for spring.

Director Mary Cordes explained that all of the library’s programs aim to bring people together and connect them with Hayner’s services. From a scavenger hunt to a crafting night to a lecture about sports, Cordes said everyone can find what they’re looking for at Hayner.

“There’s just always something for somebody, and that’s the thing,” she explained. “We’re always trying to keep our ears open and see what people are interested in and then respond to that and have something for someone.”

The Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt runs throughout the month of April and invites adults ages 18 and older to complete a scavenger hunt around town. For every item you find, you receive one raffle ticket that you can enter for the chance to win a prize. Cordes explained that the goal of the scavenger hunt is to get people out in the community.

“The scavenger hunt takes you all around town, so everybody can kind of feel like a community and go out and see what we have in the community,” she said. “It’s a way to connect people.”

The hunt starts on April 1 and runs throughout the month. You can visit HaynerLibrary.org for more information about the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt.

Also in April, the library’s Food for Fido amnesty program will return. This program encourages people to donate pet food items and return their library materials. In exchange, the library will waive any late fees you have.

“It’s twofold. It gets library items that have been out for a long, long time back into the library so that other people can check them out. Then at the same time, we realized if you’ve had something, two or three things that you’ve been billed for, that can add up and people don’t have that kind of money,” Cordes explained.

The pet food is donated to 5As, and Cordes said the library is happy to have their items back in circulation.

Hayner will host their twice-monthly “X’s and Sews: A Crafting Program” on April 9 and April 23. This program invites all crafters to come together and work on their projects.

In a similar vein, Cordes is especially excited to sponsor a Spring Reading Retreat from 6–7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024. This retreat allows attendees to make a craft, enjoy a snack, and talk with other readers about their books.

For the sports fans, Hayner will host “St. Louis: The Best Sports Town in America with Ed Wheatley” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. This lecture will discuss sports history in St. Louis as presented by historian Ed Wheatley. While the event is free, registration is encouraged. Call 1-800-613-3163 for more information.

Hayner’s programs vary every month, but they always have several activities and events happening at the library. For a full calendar, visit HaynerLibrary.org/News-Events/Events or call 618-462-0677 for more information.

