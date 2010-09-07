ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital will have a “Fall Craft Fair Extravaganza” in its Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, with proceeds going to support the Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run.

Come shop for holiday gifts and handcrafted items including jewelry, purses, needlework, photo art, pottery, baked goods and homemade candies, raffle baskets, Pampered Chef, Longaberger, Homemade Gourmet, Gold Canyon Candles, Miche Bags and more. Some merchants may accept checks or charge cards.

The AMH Jingle Bell Run teams are hosting this event, with proceeds from table rentals going directly to the Arthritis Foundation. For more information, contact Becky Chester at 618-463-7269.