ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital will have a craft fair in its Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, with proceeds going to support the Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run.

Come shop for holiday gifts and handcrafted items including jewelry, purses, needlework, photo art, pottery, baked goods, homemade candies, raffle baskets and much more. Some merchants may accept checks or charge cards.

The AMH Jingle Bell Run teams are hosting this event, with proceeds from table rentals going directly to the Arthritis Foundation. For more information, contact Lisa Pace at 618-433-7045.