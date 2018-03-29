WEST ALTON - Coyotes are one of the most misunderstood species in the Midwest. They conjure up mixed feelings of fear, anger, and for some, wild beauty. They get blamed for many things they do and don’t do in our spaces but none the less should receive the award for "best survivalist despite human population". We have all but paved the road for the coyote’s historical expansion.

Come out to the Audubon Center at Riverlands on April 5th from 7 PM - 9 PM and listen to guest speaker Peggy Doty, a wildlife management extension educator from the University of Illinois, to hear more about the coyote and what you can expect from them in your neighborhood.

Following the informational session, a discussion panel with local, top professionals in the wildlife field will be available to take questions.

We are excited to include:

- Peggy Doty, extension educator, B.S. wildlife management from the University of Illinois

- TreeHouse Wildlife Center

- Wildlife Rescue Center of Missouri

- Endangered Wolf Center

- Humane Wildlife Solutions LLC

This is a free unbiased informational session for all ages.

