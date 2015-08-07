Cowboy Church will once again be featured at the 25th Annual Tri-County Olden Days Festival on Sunday, August 23 at 9:00 a.m. The unique way in which the gospel is presented reaches all ages and denominations.

Dennis Cappel, well known horse trainer from Silex, MO often shares God’s word from horseback.Cappel is a true “cowboy” and trains wild mustangs for competition. Some of his achievements this summer have been winning Champion at the Heartland Horseman’s Challenge 2015 Horse Fair in Springfield, IL.He also won Champion for the Mustang Make- over in St. Louis in July. He placed 2nd in the Colt Starting competition at the Iowa Equine Horse Fair.

Cappel is considered to be a “horse whisperer.” His motto is “What’s on the inside of a man shows up on the outside of his horse.” His ranch is named “Hope Givers” because he and his wife Cindy successfully work with troubled young men on their ranch using many of the same techniques they use to work with horses.

Dennis Cappel lives his dream and is accomplished as a trainer/farrier, teacher/coach and an author. His books can be found on Amazon.com. Cindy Cappel is also well known as an herbalist and has the ability to work with the health of horses using natural methods. She is multi-talented as a business woman (whose products can be found on Amazon), fantastic cook and also has a history of winning in equine competition. They minister God’s word to Cowboy Church groups throughout Missouri.

Music will be provided by the very talented Sheron Cadle who is the coordinator for the outstanding gospel groups that perform monthly at the Bethalto Church of God.

The Tri-County Antique grounds are located at 23946 State Hwy. 3 (6 miles NE Grafton and 10 miles SW of Jerseyville). Olden Days will be held on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday August 23 opening at 7:00 a.m. There will be lots of activities for kids including a barrel train ride, pedal tractor pull and games and contests in the play area. Threshing, baling , plowing for the antique lovers as well as demonstrations, flea market, arts and crafts, sawmill, blacksmith, soap making and antique tractors. Great food is available on the grounds. The admission is $5 per day per person. (Kids 12 and under are free)

Cappel often blogs his thoughts as he interacts with his horses as they go through training. Often the thoughts of the horse will be much like our thoughts as we face difficult times in life. We are sometimes frightened, alone, unsure and we react stubbornly until we find the peace that comes with the trust we find in God. A blog when training the mustang “Spirit” was written by Dennis as though he was thinking the thoughts of the horse.

“Sometimes I just don’t understand. I didn’t ask to be born a wild horse. I sure didn’t ask to be captured. I didn’t ask to be handled by animals walking around on two legs. I didn’t ask to have them do strange things to me. Flopping objects, skin from other animals put on my back. Strange objects placed in my mouth. I no longer get to choose where I go or what I do. My life is a mystery to me.”



“But I am a survivor”

Dennis Cappel and his mustang Spirit in competition at the St. Louis Mustang Makeover where they won Champion.

