ALTON - The COVID-19 Pandemic has been a serious situation for first responders. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison has felt the pandemic first hand with COVID-19 in his family and says it is "very personal," to him.

Unfortunately, the chief lost his father-in-law, James Holloway, his cousin, Stanley Henderson, and a close friend/classmate to COVID-19. The pandemic has touched him so much that he wanted to host his own vaccine clinic with the State of Illinois at the Alton Fire Department.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, September 25, 2021, area residents are able to get their first COVID-19 vaccine. The State of Illinois is partnering with the Alton Fire Department for this COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older. No appointments will be required and it will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The whole pandemic has been a tragic situation for our country, not just the City of Alton,” Chief Jemison said. “With my wife, we had close relatives die of COVID-19. Also, my classmate died of COVID. It really brought it closer to home. I just wish people would get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is approved and there is no reason to be afraid. There are so many bizarre reasons why people are afraid. I don't understand it.”

Chief Jemison closed by saying it would mean a lot to him if anyone who hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine would show up on Saturday after hearing his personal story.

The follow-up vaccine will be offered on October 16 at the same time from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the chief said.

