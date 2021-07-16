SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce a series of public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics later this month that are open to the public with no appointment required .

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up:

Monday, July 26, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Top of Da Line Barbershop, 4814 Bond Avenue, East St. Louis;

Wednesday, July 28, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 2001 State Street, East St. Louis; and

Thursday, July 29, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Metro East Worship Center, 1416 Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, and a second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there are no out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 14 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Home Healthcare, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

