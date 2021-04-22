SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Heatlhcare are pleased to announce two upcoming public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required .

COVID vaccines will be available on Wednesday, April 28, from 12 noon till 5:00 pm at the Power of Change Christian Center located at 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, Illinois.

COVID vaccines will be available on Friday, April 30, from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4264 Piggott Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older, and 500 doses will be available each day.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

