SAUGET- Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce three public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics next week that are open to the public with no appointment required .

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, May 4, from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1400 East Broadway Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Thursday, May 6, from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm at Power of Change Christian Center, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, Illinois.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Friday, May 7, from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4264 Piggott Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

