The Covered Bridge Run had 350 registered participants and displayed Glen Carbon’s rich history with the dress of volunteers as part of Glen Carbon Homecoming.

Jen Schaller, of RunWell in Edwardsville, served as race director for the event on Saturday, June 20. She said the race was unique and the volunteers wanted to leave an impression on participants.

“We had volunteers dress up as coal miners and early settlers,” she said. “We took all black and white photography at the race. I was a fancy lady, wearing just a period piece from the 1900s. We had a couple of volunteers dressed up as coal miners at the finish line and they attracted some positive attention.”

The 5K run overall winner was Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville 32, with a time of 16:54.

The female 5K winner was Claire Brown, Edwardsville, 23, in a time of 18.14.

Glen Carbon’s Matthew Shearer was the overall 5-mile race winner in 29:44; Kayla Brown, 25, sister of Claire Brown, won the 5-mile female race in 30:11.

The wheelchair race winner was Donovan McBride, 13, of Waterloo over the 5-mile course in 26:29.

“I was impressed by him,” Schaller said of McBride. “Tom (Harp) of Wildtrak Bikes rode with him the whole way.”

Schaller thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

“I could go on and on about the volunteers and the sponsors,” she said. “It takes a lot of volunteers and people putting their time in to put this together.”

